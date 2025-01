⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ “I started following from a friend’s recommendation when Instagram lives began. I’m so thrilled with the online platform and the variety of available workouts. They’re updated frequently which helps keep it fresh and challenging. After a long day of WFH and too many desk hours, I feel invigorated after completing an Elle On Demand video. Thanks for empowering me, Elle ladies! 😉”